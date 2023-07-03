‘They want…’ – Fabrizio Romano outlines what Liverpool are ‘exploring’ as a transfer ‘priority’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Liverpool are set to explore as a ‘priority’ in the transfer market this summer.

The Reds have completed the signings of two midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and could add one more player in that position, with strong links to Romeo Lavia doing the rounds recently.

Once the midfield is taken care of, the focus looks set to turn to another area of the pitch, with one particular quality being sought.

Romano told the DeBrief podcast (via CaughtOffside): “The idea is to go for a defender too. So they are exploring the defender’s market, let’s see about the financial situation. […] But a new defender is a possibility. They want a left-footed defender – this is the priority for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares insight on Szoboszlai’s initial reaction to first Liverpool ‘meeting’

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist explains external factor which aided Reds in snapping up Dominik Szoboszlai

It’ll come as no surprise to Liverpool fans that the club are seeking to bring in a defender who’s predominantly left-footed, particularly one who plays in the centre of the backline.

All six centre-back options in Jurgen Klopp’s current squad are mainly right-footed (Transfermarkt), so it’s only natural that the manager will be keen to redress the balance somewhat between now and the end of August.

That may explain why Levi Colwill of Chelsea has been named as a possible target lately, with the 20-year-old stronger on his left foot (Transfermarkt) while also, crucially, filling a homegrown berth if he comes to Anfield.

Another rumoured target in Micky van de Ven also fits the left-footed centre-back niche (Transfermarkt), although his Dutch nationality would see him classified as a non-homegrown player, with the Reds having only one such slot available following the acquisition of Szoboszlai.

If Klopp can get one more midfielder through the door relatively quickly, expect the focus to then turn firmly towards adding a left-footed defender, particularly if some of the fringe options in the squad depart the club in the coming weeks.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!