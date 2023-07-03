‘From what I heard…’ – Romano reveals Liverpool ‘conversations’ over potential contract offer

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have had ‘conversations’ with one current player regarding the possibility of a new contract offer at Anfield.

Joel Matip’s existing deal expires in just under a year’s time (Transfermarkt), with the possibility of the 31-year-old departing as a free agent next summer growing by the week.

However, it appears that the Reds’ hierarchy may yet seek to extend the Cameroon international’s time at the club beyond June 2024, by which time he’ll have been here for eight years.

Speaking to the DeBrief podcast (via CaughtOffside), Romano said: “From what I heard they’ve had some conversations with Joel Matip over a new deal but it is not something concrete just yet.”

Liverpool saw four players depart the club this summer as their contracts expired and, as things stand, four more are due to leave in similar circumstances in 12 months’ time – Matip, Sepp van den Berg, Adrian and Thiago (Transfermarkt).

Of the latter three, only the Spain midfielder is a regular feature in Jurgen Klopp’s team, although the Anfield hierarchy may be reluctant to see another spate of free transfer exits next June.

The Cameroon defender was by no means a fixed presence in the Reds’ line-up last season, playing in just 14 Premier League games, while he turns 32 in five weeks’ time and has had multiple injury problems during his time on Merseyside (Transfermarkt).

He’s also earning £100,000 per week at the moment (FBref), so some might question the wisdom of offering him a similar or increased salary given the circumstances above.

Nonetheless, he’s played his part in a successful era for the club under Klopp, racking up nearly 200 appearances for Liverpool (Transfermarkt).

A new contract offer for Matip could depend on whether or not the Reds make any centre-back additions this summer. Until such time that they strengthen in that department, it makes sense for them to remain open to the possibility of securing the futures of their current assets.

