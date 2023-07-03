(Video) Romeo Lavia’s Old Trafford performance will have Liverpool fans excited at prospect of signing

Liverpool’s interest in Romeo Lavia seems to have hit a new high, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Reds are considering a move for the £50 million valued man.

Despite this price tag being set, there is a chance that some supporters aren’t too aware of what the Belgian can do on the pitch.

There were several key performances from the 19-year-old for Southampton last season and clips from his displays against Manchester United and Arsenal have been shared online.

Considering our links with the midfielder, it seems that now is a great time to watch his performances and noticeably what he did at Old Trafford.

You can view the highlights of Lavia via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

