Dominik Szoboszlai looking to become the next great Liverpool No.8

The No.8 shirt holds a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans, representing a lineage of talented midfielders who have graced the hallowed Anfield turf.

With the recent signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig taking on the iconic number, it seems an apt time for reflecting on the history of players who have donned the shirt number for the Reds.

The most prominent name that immediately comes to mind is none other than Steven Gerrard, widely regarded as one of our greatest ever players, our former captain epitomised the qualities of a true Anfield great.

“When I was a child, to be honest I didn’t watch that much football but of course when it was Champions League or a big game, I was watching Liverpool, the big teams and also the big players – and he was one of the biggest,” the former RB Leipzig star reflected on taking the No.8 shirt at Anfield (via the Daily Mail).

His leadership, technical ability, and knack for scoring crucial goals made him a legend among the Anfield faithful.

It’s now a big responsibility for our new Hungarian to shoulder the same number worn by the Liverpool icon, but fans are hopeful that he can carve his own path and achieve greatness in the famous red jersey.

Interestingly, both the 22-year-old and Naby Keita, the player who previously wore the No.8 shirt, arrived on Merseyside from RB Leipzig.

The Guinean, known for his energy, dynamism, and box-to-box style, had a promising start to his Liverpool career but injuries and inconsistency hampered his progress.

With the No.8 now passed on to Szoboszlai, we are all hopeful that the Hungarian captain can bring a new dimension to the midfield and make a lasting impact.

It’s worth noting that before Keita and Gerrard, the No.8 shirt was worn by a string of talented players, each leaving their mark in their own way.

The likes of Emile Heskey and Stan Collymore have worn the shirt with pride during their spells at the club.

While their Liverpool careers may have had different degrees of success, each contributed to the club’s history and added their own chapter to the story of the No.8 shirt.

As Szoboszlai steps into the jersey, our fans are filled with optimism, excitement and hope that he can emulate the success and impact of legends like Gerrard.

It’s important to note that Gerrard himself initially wore the No.17 shirt before eventually donning the No.8.

This parallel between Gerrard’s previous number and Szoboszlai’s former Leipzig jersey adds an intriguing element to the Hungarian’s journey at Liverpool.

With the No.8 shirt now in the hands of Dominik Szoboszlai, we all eagerly anticipate his contributions on the field.

We hope he can make his own mark and create unforgettable moments for the club and perhaps, by being handed the famous jersey, Szoboszlai has been given the strongest hand in a game of poker and should be set to succeed at Anfield.

While he follows in the footsteps of great players who have worn the number before him, Szoboszlai has the opportunity to create his own legacy and etch his name among the pantheon of Liverpool’s No.8s.

The stage is set for him to make his mark, and fans will be eagerly cheering him on as he begins his journey at Anfield.

