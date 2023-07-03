Liverpool could free up space for ideal double transfer as clubs line up to sign Thiago

One potential hurdle facing Liverpool’s decision-makers in the current transfer window could soon be solved if the club were to offload Thiago Alcantara to one of several potential suitors lining up to sign the Spaniard.

Neil Jones of Covering Liverpool (and EOTK Insider Columnist) has now reported that Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe are among the interested parties – though a bid has yet to be submitted.

The Merseysiders have one non-homegrown spot remaining in the squad following the £60.4m purchase of Dominik Szoboszlai, which could leave the club in a tricky position were they forced to narrow their search down to homegrown talents for the centre-back position.

That may not be an entirely uncomfortable position, of course, in light of the fact that we’re not thought to be keen on pursuing a first-choice option to compete with Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we’d also be reluctant to sanction the sale of arguably the most technically gifted midfielder we currently have available in the squad.

It’s a consideration we couldn’t begrudge Liverpool for taking given the player’s contract expires in a year’s time, especially given our history of letting go of talented midfielders for free of late rather than selling on for profit.

If it becomes clearer that we’re absolutely sold on the prospect of bringing in two non-homegrown stars to fill key vacancies in the squad – say Khephren Thuram and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio – however, we may be left with no other choice.

