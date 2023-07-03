(Image) Thiago makes major social media change; Liverpool fans will be shocked

Liverpool supporters are expecting a busy summer of transfer speculation but it had seemed that our main interest would be those arriving at the club and not departing but Thiago Alcantara has just provided us all with a major shock.

As reported by The Anfield Edition: ‘Thiago has removed LFC from his Instagram bio’.

With the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai meaning that we have only one non-homegrown player spot remaining, that suggests that both Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram can’t arrive this summer.

But, even if this is a blow to see the Spanish international leave the club, it could open the door to complete two more midfield signings this summer.

This could all mean that we are set to lose a very talented member of the squad but the opportunities that could arise from this, may mean that this is an update that could work out for the best in the long-term for all parties.

You can view the Thiago update (courtesy of his Instagram) via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter:

Thiago has removed LFC from his Instagram bio. pic.twitter.com/k5fufT5I4a — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 3, 2023

