(Image) Dominik Szoboszlai returns to ‘the most important scene of his childhood’

It’s not been too widely reported in Liverpool but Dominik Szoboszlai has been involved in a media day of his own in Hungary, such is the magnitude of his transfer to the Reds and he made sure to visit a special venue.

As reported by Péter Fésű on Facebook, via Nemzeti Sport (translated), after speaking with the media about a variety of topics: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai visited the most important scene of his childhood.



‘Early Tuesday afternoon, an unexpected guest dropped in on the youth of the Főnix Gold FC training camp, Dominik Szoboszlai visited the Fehérvár association’s sports hall on Gombocleső Street, where it all started for him’.

The facilities are managed by the 22-year-old’s father and it’s clear that he had the attention of everyone in attendance, no doubt with several questions being asked about his recent Anfield move.

Having this humility to return to the scene of his first step on the footballing ladder shows how in touch with his roots the captain of his nation is.

You can view the images of Szoboszlai via Péter Fésű on Facebook:

