Liverpool stalwart targeted by ex-teammate for potential shock reunion – report

One Liverpool player is reportedly being targeted by an ex-teammate for a potential reunion in what may come as a shock transfer if it materialises.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Steven Gerrard is already looking towards his former club as he seeks to make his mark on the Al-Ettifaq squad of whom he has just taken over as manager.

The report mentioned that the 43-year-old is lining up Jordan Henderson, his successor as Reds captain, as a possible signing, with ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also named as a potential target.

It’s a common theme in football that players and/or managers who worked together previously would put that pre-existing connection to good use by reuniting elsewhere, but it’d still be a shock to see Henderson swapping Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

Even considering the plethora of footballers who’ve already been lured to the Middle Eastern country, along with those being linked with such a move (ESPN), it seems incomprehensible to imagine an Anfield stalwart of 12 years suddenly upping sticks towards Dammam.

The Reds captain might be 33 now but spiritually he’s still a crucial figure on Merseyside, and having lost one natural leader in James Milner already this summer, it’d be far from ideal to see the long-serving skipper also departing.

It’s understandable that Gerrard would want to link up once more with a former teammate who’s shown commendable leadership at his current club, but hopefully Henderson – who still has two years left on his contract – will avoid the Saudi riches and remain loyal to the Liverpool cause.

