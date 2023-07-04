Journalist drops Liverpool investment claim as FSG potentially waiting for one domino to fall

Journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that Liverpool owners FSG could be waiting on events at Manchester United before welcoming new investment at Anfield.

As per The Athletic, John Henry and co aren’t open to a full sale of the Merseyside club but would be amenable to investors taking a minority stake.

By contrast, there’s been plenty of discourse regarding a possible takeover at Old Trafford, with the Glazers prepared to sell amid what seems a two-horse race between Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for full control.

Speaking exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast on Monday, Jacobs believes that once United’s situation is resolved, the Liverpool owners may then use that as a ‘yardstick’ for welcoming fresh investment at Anfield.

The journalist said: “Behind the scenes, I still think we are going to see something move at some point during the season on the investment side with FSG. It won’t be a full sale but they are still exploring the possibility of minority investment.

“One wonders after the Manchester United saga ends whether we actually see that as a yardstick for price and then FSG try and move in some capacity.

“So, there is a lot to like at Liverpool because despite the disappointment of last season, I still feel that behind the scenes when I talk to sources that there is calmness and stability.”

It’s now been eight months since it was reported that FSG were to put Liverpool up for sale (The Athletic), although that’s subsequently been revised to a minority stake rather than a full takeover.

What it does indicate, though, is that the owners are happy to be patient for the right moment to welcome new investment, all the more so in light of Jacobs’ claim that it could take white smoke on affairs at Old Trafford to prompt a significant change at Anfield.

It’s logical that Henry would want to wait and see what happens at United in order to get a barometer for a prospective price regarding investors at LFC, rather than underselling part of what has become a hugely valuable asset under their stewardship.

Once that domino in Manchester falls, we could then see movement on Merseyside in terms of fresh investment. Until then, it looks set to remain a waiting game for the Liverpool owners.

