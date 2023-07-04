(Video) Liverpool fans will love Lavia’s season highlights for Southampton

Interest in Romeo Lavia seems to be increasing daily and with further updates from Fabrizio Romano, it seems like a good time to start trying to learn more about the man who may soon grace our midfield.

Thanks to videos circling on social media, highlights of the Belgian are being shared regularly and provide a glimpse into the type of man we are currently being linked with.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to ‘open talks’ for Lavia but expect ‘competition’ for transfer – Romano

Whether the 19-year-old will be able to provide these performances alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai next season, only time will tell.

For now though, it’s certainly not hard to see why Jurgen Klopp is at least interested in making the teenager our third signing of the summer.

You can watch the video of Lavia via @GabGabGabl on Twitter:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!