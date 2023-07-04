Liverpool reject ‘lucrative offer’ for Thiago; player’s camp has been approached – report

Liverpool supporters are excitably watching on as our midfield changes its face for the start of next season although many would have liked to have thought that Thiago Alcantara would be part of our plans for the new campaign but this may no longer be the case.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce and David Ornstein reported: ‘Thiago Alcantara is the subject of serious interest from Saudi Arabia with the Liverpool midfielder having already rejected one lucrative offer…

‘Liverpool have received no bids for him so far with approaches being made directly to the player’s camp.

‘Thiago recently turned down one formal offer from a Saudi club and is focused on returning to pre-season training at Kirkby this weekend…

‘If Thiago indicates he wants to pursue a transfer then Liverpool will have a decision to make but, as things stand, Jurgen Klopp is planning for the campaign ahead with him on board. Liverpool would be happy for him to see out his final year and depart in 2024 as a free agent’.

It seems then that the Spanish international is happy to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s team for next season, although all parties may be soon dealing with increased offers from some clubs around the world.

With the public step back from interest in Khephren Thuram, the Reds’ other target Romeo Lavia would not take up a non-homegrown space in our squad and so there is less pressure on us having to sell a foreign player yet.

Although the 32-year-old has a solitary year remaining on his contract, having an extremely talented player in the squad who is well versed in our manager’s style of play – will only enhance the chance for new players to settle in.

With four midfielders already leaving the club and the likelihood of our No.6 leaving next summer, perhaps there is little need to pocket whatever small fee would could attract at present.

The only thing that could change that is the wages that the former Bayern Munich man could be offered from the Saudi Pro League and whether he can reject any stupid offers that come his way.

