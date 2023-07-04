Reliable journo pitches in on Liverpool midfielder search amid verbal agreement reminder

Liverpool remain very much in the race for Khephren Thuram’s signature this summer, despite Bayern Munich’s reported interest in the Frenchman.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot pitched in with his two cents on Twitter, reminding supporters of the verbal agreement between the Nice star and Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Thuram has verbally agreed to join Liverpool, but the Reds are yet to push through a formal offer to his current side. Could be one that goes until late in the window. PL club assessing all options. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) July 3, 2023

The Merseysiders appear to be weighing up their options in the market amid interest in Southampton’s highly-rated holding midfielder, Romeo Lavia.

If it’s indeed the case that the Ligue 1-based outfit would be prepared to accept a bid of €40m (£34.3m), it’s an option we’d imagine Jorg Schmadtke and Co. would themselves find difficult to turn down.

The virtues of landing the France U21 international have already been explored in great depth across the board, with the player’s formidable height (6’4″), reliability in carrying the ball, positional versatility, and defensive astuteness all notable characteristics.

With Southampton understood to be pushing for £45m for Lavia, according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, a difference of over £10m could prove potentially pivotal in the decision-making process depending on how tight the remaining budget is.

