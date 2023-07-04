Liverpool set to ‘open talks’ for Lavia but expect ‘competition’ for transfer – Romano

It’s not been a well concealed secret that Liverpool seem to be set to make a move for Romeo Lavia in the coming days and there’s now been a major update on our plans for the negotiations.

Taking to his Twitter account, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Liverpool have been in contact with the agents of Roméo Lavia for 2 weeks — still ongoing.

‘He’s high on the list, considered as ‘top talent’ in his position. Sources expect #LFC to open talks with Southampton soon — as there will be competition from Arsenal and Chelsea’.

Talk of competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea means that the £50 million fee that has been touted for the Belgian may well prove difficult to negotiate downwards at this point.

However, should the Reds be able to get in and speak with the player first, let’s hope that the lure of Jurgen Klopp will be enough to encourage the midfielder to make the move to Merseyside.

It’s certainly not a concrete insight into the chances of us completing the signing of the 19-year-old but there appears to be real interest in making him the third arrival of this window.

Working alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai may well prove to be the future for the former Manchester City man and there would be many of our supporters that would be happy with the new trio.

It looks like this deal won’t be as easy to complete but if we want to move quickly, could be tied up in the coming weeks.

