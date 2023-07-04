Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai’s thoughts on playing in the Europa League

Liverpool fans expected that last season would see us again compete for all four trophies but we instead ended up in a Europa League spot for the campaign ahead yet that hasn’t stopped us attracting top talent, like Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking with the gathered Hungarian press (via Nemzeti Sport), our new No.8 said (translated): “I can accept that I won’t be able to play in [the Champions League] for a year, and I have a goal: to win the Europa League.

“Liverpool are in four competitions, I want to help them to win as many of them as possible”.

READ MORE: (Video) United fan waxes lyrical about Liverpool’s transfers that make us ‘major threat’ to Man City

It’s great to hear that the 22-year-old is so non-fussed about playing in the secondary European competition, as his thought process is solely focussed around only being in it for one solitary year.

The focus is on winning as many of the four competitions we are in next season and then returning to the Champions League for the following campaign, which is certainly the attitude we all want to see and hear.

The Hungarian’s move to Anfield is such a big deal that he faced the nation’s media to discuss the move to Merseyside and with his whole country wishing him well, we should see a midfielder ready to make a big impression.

Combining that with the famously impressive Reds, we should all be looking forward to a new season that will hopefully see Jurgen Klopp’s side return to lofty heights we have all been so used to watching us reach.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!