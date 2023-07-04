(Video) Melissa Reddy says Liverpool ace ‘will be allowed to’ leave if ‘suitable’ offer is made

Melissa Reddy has claimed that Liverpool could allow one of their current midfielders to depart Anfield if a ‘suitable’ offer comes their way for him.

Thiago Alcantara is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the Reds (Transfermarkt), and the 32-year-old sparked concern among some supporters when he removed any reference to the club from his Instagram bio in recent days.

There have been mentions of interest from a Saudi Arabian club in the Spain international (The Athletic), although James Pearce stated last week that LFC are planning for the upcoming season with the midfielder ‘on board’.

Despite that reassurance from the reliable reporter, Thiago’s future continues to be a topic of debate, with Reddy speaking about the player on Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning.

She claimed that the 32-year-old could be allowed to depart if Liverpool receive an acceptable offer for him and if his preference is to move elsewhere.

She stated: “Thiago, who’s entered the final year of his deal – he’s been attracting offers, and if a suitable proposal does reach Liverpool and the midfielder wants to move on, he will be allowed to.”

Ideally the Reds would keep the ex-Barcelona star for at least one more year, given his technical brilliance and vast top-level experience.

However, should an attractive offer come their way and if the man himself would like to accept it, that could change the complexion of things as the summer progresses.

You can view the clip of Reddy’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: