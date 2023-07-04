(Image) Liverpool fans will love Paul Merson’s hilarious response to Dominik Szoboszlai signing

Liverpool’s £60.4m purchase of Dominik Szoboszlai most certainly took the footballing world by complete surprise.

None more so than Sky Sports’ Paul Merson perhaps, who appeared to suggest some concern about tackling the pronunciation of the Hungarian’s tricky surname in 2023/24.

With the Merseysiders’ clear weak point coming from the middle of the park last term, they’ve moved quickly to snap up two of the most exciting young midfielders in world football – instantly improving the complexion of the department in question.

Whilst it may not guarantee Liverpool’s quick return to the title race at the top of the table, it certainly won’t harm their chances of being competitive on all fronts.

You can catch Paul Merson’s Twitter post below: