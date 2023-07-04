James Pearce reveals Champions League top seeds are interested in move for Liverpool ‘monster’

James Pearce has reported that one of the top seeds in the 2023/24 Champions League are interested in signing a player from Liverpool.

The Athletic journalist wrote that Feyenoord have designs on a possible move for Nathaniel Phillips, who the Reds value at £10m.

In the article, it’s mentioned that the Eredivisie winners ‘have yet to formally open negotiations but it’s an attractive option for the player given that the Rotterdam-based club can offer Champions League football’.

Indeed, Arne Slot’s side will be among the top seeds for the group stage draw due to winning one of Europe’s seven highest-ranking leagues.

Feyenoord aren’t alone in their interest in Phillips, with Leeds also being linked with the Liverpool defender in recent days (The Athletic).

However, while the Yorkshire outfit will be playing Championship football this coming season, the Rotterdam side boast the lure of Champions League participation, something the Reds missed out upon due to their fifth-placed finish in 2022/23.

If Slot can provide genuine reassurances of regular game-time at De Kuip, it’s plausible that the centre-back could well be tempted by a move to Netherlands, considering how little he featured last term as he was given just five first-team appearances by Jurgen Klopp (Transfermarkt).

As we discussed earlier this week, Liverpool may be reluctant to let Phillips depart until such time that they bring in another defender, particularly given that he’s one of the few homegrown players in the senior squad at Anfield.

The manager might also be wary of sanctioning the sale of someone he dubbed a ‘monster‘ following a man of the match performance against West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign, one in which the 26-year-old excelled after being given his chance due to a defensive injury crisis.

With Feyenoord now entering the fray, though, the interest in the Bolton native is certainly growing, and the Reds could be fearful that the prospect of Champions League football might tempt the player into exiting Merseyside.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this rumour develops over the coming days and weeks.

