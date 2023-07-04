Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Bayern’s rumoured interest in £34.3m Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano played down reports of Bayern Munich’s interest in Liverpool target Khephren Thuram.

The Italian journalist was responding to a fan query on Twitter, admitting he wasn’t aware of such a set of circumstances surrounding the Nice man.

❌ not aware of that.. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Having brought in Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig – and amid public complaints from Ryan Gravenberch over his game time – it’s likewise hard to believe that the Bavarians are keen on landing yet another midfielder.

Perhaps the most key consideration of them all is the club’s plans to sign Tottenham superstar Harry Kane for a likely astronomical fee this summer, which will surely limit any further business the side is capable of conducting.

With that in mind, it seems that Liverpool remain in control of the situation, as things currently stand, with a verbal agreement still in place for the £34.3m star whilst we consider our options in the market.

We’d be wise, of course, to not let this drag until the end of the window, especially if we have any designs on bolstering the backline.

We may have an answer in that regard in the near future dependent on how rigid a stance Southampton take on Romeo Lavia’s asking price.

