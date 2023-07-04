Liverpool in race to sign in-demand gem who’d been tipped to smash Jude Bellingham record – report

Liverpool are reportedly among several leading Premier League clubs taking an interest in signing a teenage prodigy who’d been tipped to claim a record held by Jude Bellingham.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds were one of multiple top-flight outfits to send scouts to watch Birmingham City prodigy Trevan Sanusi in recent months, with both Manchester clubs, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham also believed to be interested.

The report mentions that the 16-year-old had been touted to replace the Real Madrid and England star as the Blues’ youngest-ever player towards the end of last season, but ultimately he didn’t get to make a first-team appearance as of yet.

The winger is believed to be poised to leave St Andrew’s, with the Championship club’s precarious financial position leaving them vulnerable to having their brightest young talents cherry-picked by wealthier suitors.

Having only turned 16 in April and still yet to feature at senior level (Transfermarkt), Sanusi would be signed with a view to the long-term rather than the here-and-now at Liverpool.

However, the Birmingham forward will have seen Jurgen Klopp previously giving first-team opportunities to players of a similar age profile, with Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak two standout examples, so he may feel confident of making the occasional appearance at Anfield if he can make a strong impression.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the youngster has been capped by England at under-16 level and scored regularly for the Blues’ under-21 team, which duly prompted regular scouting missions to the Midlands from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool may have missed out on Bellingham to Real Madrid, but if they’re quick enough off the mark this summer, they may yet be able to land another hugely prodigious St Andrew’s academy product in the highly coveted Sanusi.

It’d be an impressive statement by the Reds if they see off the other high-profile competitors for the 16-year-old.

