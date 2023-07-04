Liverpool told what they must pay to sign defensive target after bid rejected; another offer expected

Liverpool have reportedly been given a price to pay if they want to land Perr Schuurs from Torino this summer, and they’re expected to go back in for another offer for him.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reported that a second bid of €30m (£25.7m) was rejected by the Serie A club, although the Reds are set to return with a ‘new proposal’ for the centre-back, who Jurgen Klopp apparently wants the Anfield giants to sign ‘at any cost’.

Il Toro’s president Urbano Cairo has indicated that he wants prospective suitors to stump up around €40m (£34.3m) for the 23-year-old, a figure the Merseysiders could be willing to meet.

Schuurs is believed to be in no rush to decide his future, although it’s noted that the Dutchman could find it hard to turn down the ‘irresistible’ lure of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s transfer window has so far been dominated by the pursuit of midfielders, but with two of those now signed and a third in Romeo Lavia being fervently sought, the focus could soon switch to defensive targets.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has said that the Reds will move for a left-footed centre-back as a ‘priority’ once they’ve completed their midfield summer rebuild.

Schuurs plays in the position specified and is very much known to the Merseysiders, having had a trial with LFC as a teenager (The Mirror); while he stood out for his prowess in the air last season, winning two aerial duels per game – a figure exceeded by just three players at Anfield (WhoScored).

However, a move for the 23-year-old would come with a couple of caveats. He’s mainly right-footed, just like all of Liverpool’s current centre-backs (Transfermarkt), and he’d take the final non-homegrown berth in the squad if he’s Klopp’s next signing.

Of course, the latter issue could be alleviated if exit-linked stars like Joel Matip or Thiago Alcantara depart, but it remains to be seen if the Reds will go back to Torino with a third offer for the Dutchman.

Some other dominoes may need to tumble first before they have the scope to go full throttle for Schuurs.

