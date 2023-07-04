(Video) “Still more to come from Liverpool” – Reddy declares more transfer business to be done

Liverpool supporters have been excited to see that Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are now our players but more work is expected to be done in this window – as confirmed by several journalists.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Melissa Reddy said: “Liverpool also need to look at strengthening at right-back, especially if they’re looking at playing Trent in the hybrid role where he operates in midfield as well as a creator, and at centre-back – especially if there are outgoing in that area, Liverpool will have to fortify there.

“Liverpool have made a very very quick start, there clearly is still more to come from Liverpool”

With Romeo Lavia looking like the most likely new signing for the Reds and him also being classed as a homegrown player, we have the space for one more non-homegrown signing this summer and it seems as though they might be a right-back or centre-back.

It’s hard to know how much of a budget we will have remaining for whatever defensive signings we can make but it’s likely that cover will be highlighted, rather than another marquee name.

