“I don’t have an iota of fear” – Szoboszlai on transfer fee after becoming third most expensive signing in Liverpool history

After Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai stands as our third most expensive signing in Liverpool history and the new man has been speaking about the pressure that comes with his price tag.

Talking with the gathered Hungarian press (via Telex), our new No.8 said (translated): “I didn’t think they would pay me so much so soon.

“This is a slightly bigger step than when I went from Salzburg to Leipzig. From Salzburg to Liverpool would have been a big leap, but since we consciously built my career in small steps, I don’t have an iota of fear.”

The midfielder’s arrival on Merseyside has gathered so much media attention that a press conference in front of his nation’s media was called but it’s clear that he isn’t feeling too much pressure.

The buy out clause of €70 million was paid in full by FSG and that means that they must have been suitably convinced by our recruitment team, that we should splash the cash to RB Leipzig.

With €36 million being spent by the Germans in 2021 to Red Bull Salzburg, the 22-year-old is used to arriving at a new club under the pressure of a price tag and this is just the next step on his journey to greatness.

We all hope that he can hit the ground running but Jurgen Klopp has quite a strong record when he spends big money and so there’s reason to be both excited about the arrival of our new man and confident that he will succeed.

