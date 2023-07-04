Szoboszlai on whether he will take penalties and free-kicks for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah have a rather tight grip on our current set-pieces but with a brilliant record for club and country in the past, Dominik Szoboszlai may soon have a chance to show his new teammates his talents.

Speaking with the gathered Hungarian press (via Nemzeti Sport), our new No.8 was asked if he wanted to take the pens and free-kicks and said: (translated): “For now, this is not a priority.

“Obviously, I will have the opportunity to show what I can do in the training sessions, and if they find my kicking technique suitable, maybe I will have the opportunity to stand behind the ball”.

The 22-year-old has only missed one penalty in his career (vs. Bayer Leverkusen in 2021) and has scored the other 15 that have presented themself to him.

With our Egyptian King, he has scored 32 and missed seven but with two of these misses coming in the last campaign, the Hungarian may soon be asking for the chance to start scoring from the spot.

Our latest signing has also scored eight career direct free-kicks, something that our No.66 has managed to do on seven occasions and so there could be more stern competition here too.

Rather than this being viewed as a problem though, it should just mean that our chances of scoring from a dead ball situation has increased as we now have another very talented player in the squad.

Alexis Mac Allister has two free-kick goals and nine penalties converted himself as well, so we now have a brilliant selection of players to bolster our attacking chances.

