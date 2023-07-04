Szoboszlai on what position he will play for Liverpool and what Klopp said about ‘playing opportunities’

Liverpool fans are excited to see Dominik Szoboszlai shine on the pitch next season but many may question exactly where he will play in our team and the midfielder has revealed more on this.

Speaking with the gathered Hungarian press (via Nemzeti Sport), our new No.8 said (translated): “It is much more important for me to get as many playing opportunities as possible, and when I had the opportunity to speak with the head coach, Jürgen Klopp he also confirmed: ‘It is only up to me’.

“Exactly what position they expect me to occupy has not yet been discussed, it will be established…”.

It seems that even the 22-year-old is waiting to hear as to where he will operate in our new-look side and that will be the main focus of pre-season for everyone.

With Alexis Mac Allister also signing, Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to still operate in the inverted full-back role and a host of other player competing for a place in the team, our formation will be a huge reveal for our plans.

Although we’ve only signed two men, it feels like we have opened up so many different shapes and game plans that we can deploy and this fluidity will be really exciting to watch.

The message that Jurgen Klopp has delivered to our new man here is that opportunities will be given to those who deserve them and the competition for places will be very high.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic will all be wanting game time in the new campaign and it’s impossible to hand 90 minutes to all of them.

It’s a headache for the manager but should lead to an exciting fight for the best to be on the pitch.

