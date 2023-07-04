(Video) United fan waxes lyrical about Liverpool’s transfers that make us ‘major threat’ to Man City

Liverpool supporters are excited about the new season thanks to some brilliant work in the transfer market and a good sign of how well it’s going at the moment, is that even the Manchester United supporters are impressed.

Clips from Mark Goldbridge’s social media content show him stating that if the Reds follow up the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the arrival of Romeo Lavia, then we would be a ‘major threat’ to Manchester City – shows just he impressed he has been.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Lavia’s season highlights for Southampton

It’s still very early days, which does mean that this summer could have an even greater conclusion, but it’s probably best to make these judgments when the window slams close.

We all hope that we will end the next campaign a lot closer to the top of the table and with silverware in hand but only time will tell, although we have had a great start to the summer.

You can watch Goldbridge’s comments on Liverpool’s transfers via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter:

Mark Goldbridge gives his thoughts on Liverpool's midfield rebuild 🎥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/tnlWXSK5zp — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 4, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!