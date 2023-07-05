Man City icon names ex-Liverpool star among his top 3 strikers of all time ahead of CR7 and Pele

Manchester City icon has named a former Liverpool star among his top three strikers of all time, ahead of legendary names such as Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sergio Aguero – a superb centre-forward himself as the Etihad Stadium outfit’s all-time top goalscorer (BBC Sport) – was speaking on a Twitch live stream (via @BarcaUniversal and GIVEMESPORT) when he identified his standout trio of attacking greats.

The Argentine said: “Top 3 strikers in history? Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry and Luis Suárez. In that order.”

Kun Agüero: "Top 3 strikers in history? Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry and Luis Suárez. In that order." pic.twitter.com/ybr1m28I9f — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 4, 2023

Any debate about the greatest strikers in football history is sure to be a heated one, with a number of viable candidates from the modern era and going back through previous generations.

However, what Aguero’s list clearly illustrates is just how formidable a player Liverpool had in Suarez during his three-and-a-half years at Anfield from 2011 to 2014.

Signed on the same day that Fernando Torres left the club, the Uruguayan went on to score 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds (Transfermarkt), with 31 of those strikes coming in the 2013/14 Premier League campaign when Brendan Rodgers’ side fell agonisingly short in the title race.

It wasn’t just the sheer quantity of goals which made ‘El Pistolero’ stand out, either. Many of those he plundered were breathtaking, such as the expert finish for his equaliser against Newcastle in November 2012 and his long-range lob over Norwich’s John Ruddy in a 5-1 drubbing a year later.

His wider legacy has unfortunately become tainted by moments of controversy, but in pure footballing terms, there have been few better forwards in the Premier League than the ridiculously gifted Suarez.

When Aguero puts him ahead of two of the sport’s greatest ever goalscorers in Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo, that tells you a lot about just how special a player the Uruguay star was in his prime.

