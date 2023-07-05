(Video) Artist call for foodbanks donation as Al-Ahli ‘did not seek permission’ for Firmino song use

Liverpool fans have had to deal with the heartache of losing Bobby Firmino this summer but now that his new club has been revealed, it’s led to an upsetting turn of events.

The Brazilian has signed for Al-Ahli and they were understandably delighted to announce this news to the world, with a ‘no-look’ signing video alongside the transfer update.

However, featured in the video was a snippet from the recording of ‘Si Señor’ as performed by local band, The Ragamuffins, who soon took to Twitter to write:

Before anyone else asks, @ALAHLI_FCEN did not seek permission before using Si Señor in their promo to announce the signing of Roberto Firmino. Si Señor has always been and will continue to be a record for the benefit of @SFoodbanks. I'm very unhappy at this use without permission — The Ragamuffins (@TheRagamuffins) July 5, 2023

Seeing as this version of the song was released with the sole focus of benefiting a brilliant cause of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, the decision from the Saudi Pro League club to use the audio and not contribute to the cause in any way – is always going to cause a reaction.

Given the money that is currently circling around our former No.9’s new club, any donation they could have offered would have made a huge difference to the local area and we can all only hope that this outcry leads to a positive ending for those in need of support in the local community.

