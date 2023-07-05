(Photo) Liverpool ace Curtis Jones all smiles after ‘classy performance’ for England under-21s

Liverpool gem Curtis Jones was named Player of the Match as England cruised into the final of the European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday evening.

Lee Carsley’s side brushed Israel aside with an emphatic 3-0 victory in the semi-finals in Batumi, with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer sending them on their way to Saturday’s decider.

While the Reds midfielder didn’t get on the scoresheet, his performance drew praise from the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who summarised: “Leader on the pitch, excellent positionally, reads the game well and has brilliant distribution in attack.”

The statistics from Sofascore also illustrated Jones’ fine display, with the 22-year-old recording a team-high 87 successful passes (95% accuracy) and 100 touches, won four of his seven duels, completed three dribbles and made two key passes.

England’s official Twitter channel tweeted a photo of the smiling Liverpool ace with the Player of the Match award after the game, hailing him for ‘another classy performance’.

The Reds’ number 17 can feel very pleased with his contribution, and he might soon have a European under-21 trophy to add to the abundant silverware he’s already won at club level.

You can see the photo of Jones with the Player of the Match award below, via @England on Twitter: