‘Anything can happen…’ – Journalist not ruling out Liverpool pulling off transfer ‘surprise’

One journalist has said that while it’d be a ‘surprise’ if Liverpool were to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of the transfer rumour coming to fruition.

According to El Nacional (via 90min), the Reds are believed to have submitted a second bid for the midfielder, reportedly worth £77m.

Transfer reporter Dean Jones thinks it’d be a shock if the Merseyside club were to pull off a deal for the Uruguayan, although he hailed the Anfield giants as being without parallel when it comes to executing surprises in the market.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool are simply the best at surprising us in the transfer window so anything could happen. This would truly be a surprise if they could take Valverde away from Real Madrid. One of their most consistent, reliable options in that squad.”

It could be debated just how seriously Liverpool are actually pursuing Valverde, given the massive amounts being quoted, and we’d be inclined to wait for a truly reliable source on the club’s transfer activity to build upon the reports from the Spanish outlet before taking it as gospel.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop recently, the trusted Neil Jones hinted that any further Reds signings this summer would likely be in the region of £30m-£50m, which is well below what some sources have claimed was offered for the 24-year-old.

Right now, it seems a highly unrealistic transfer pursuit, although it goes without saying that the Real Madrid star would be a titanic signing for LFC if they actually do pull it off.

Even in a team of Los Blancos’ glittering talents, Carlo Ancelotti has described him as ‘untouchable‘, a sure sign of how much his manager trusts him, something which is backed up by Valverde’s haul of 56 appearances for the club last season, in which he produced 12 goals (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool have been known to spring the odd surprise in the transfer market, such as the recent out-of-the-blue acquisition of Dominik Szoboszlai, but as Dean Jones has hinted, it’d almost defy belief if they’re somehow able to lure the Uruguay midfielder from the Bernabeu.

