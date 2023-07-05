(Video) Gerrard and Salah star together in new Adidas advert

Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah never played together for Liverpool but the pair will always be linked in terms of their achievements for the club and by how much our supporters love both of them.

Tapping into this, Adidas have released a new advert to celebrate the launch of a new pair of boots and both legends of Anfield star in the clip.

The video shows our Egyptian King showing his (and the boots’) unbelievable pace and the following surprise from our former captain.

It’s certainly worth a watch and may well result in a few more sales of the boots.

You can watch the advert of Gerrard and Salah courtesy of Adidas (via @Ryan7LFC on Twitter):

Steven Gerrard & Mo Salah in Addidas commercial 🐐x🐐 pic.twitter.com/RsHw9vgqKN — Ryan (@Ryan7LFC) July 4, 2023

