(Photo) Jordan Henderson shows off impressively ripped physique in training post on Instagram

Jordan Henderson took to Instagram to post photos of him engaging in a series of training exercises, and it’s no wonder the Liverpool captain wanted to show off his physique.

In images which showed the 33-year-old running on grass, getting in some ball work and putting himself through his paces in the gym, it’d be an understatement to say that he looks ripped ahead of the Reds reconvening for pre-season over the next week.

The long-serving Anfield skipper uploaded the pictures with the accompanying caption of ‘Don’t dream of winning. Train for it!’ along with a muscle flex emoji, with that motivational seven-word slogan also scrawled on a whiteboard in the fitness studio he was using.

Henderson has had precious little downtime this summer, having played in both of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers in mid-June, but he’s clearly being mightily productive during his holidays, which bodes very well ahead of the upcoming season (which’ll be his 13th as a Liverpool player)!

You can see the captain’s impressive physique below, via jordanhenderson on Instagram: