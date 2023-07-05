Klopp ‘delighted’ with two Liverpool players this summer; expecting big things next season – report

All eyes have been on who could be arriving at Liverpool this summer but it seems that Jurgen Klopp has had other interests, including the performances of two of his current players.

As reported by James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein for The Athletic: ‘Jones and Elliott have been two of the standout performers at the Under-21 European Championship as they prepare for England’s semi-final with Israel today (Wednesday).

‘Klopp has been delighted to see them showcase their talent on the international stage and expects them both to kick on again next season’.

With all this talk of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, as well as possible interest in other reported targets like Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram, it’s easy to forget how many other brilliant players we already have.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and even Trent Alexander-Arnold, are all options for the middle of our team in the new campaign.

To hear that the two representatives of the club in England’s Under-21 Euros squad are really impressing the manager, means that they should be in a good position to be handed minutes next season.

However, with nine players competing for three or four spaces in the team, there’s going to be a few that won’t be able to record many minutes.

That means it will all come down to form and, as confirmed by our latest arrival from Hungary, the boss will be looking for reasons as to why individuals deserve more chances over others.

That should breed a healthy level of competition within the squad and a chance for rotation in competitions like the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

