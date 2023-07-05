Report reveals two Szoboszlai endorsements Klopp’s friends gave him before Liverpool transfer

Some of Jurgen Klopp’s friends and former colleagues are believed to have reported back to him with two glowing endorsements about Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the Hungarian’s recent transfer to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old completed his move from RB Leipzig last weekend for £60m (BBC Sport), and it seems that some of the Reds’ managers close confidantes had an input towards the deal being done.

As revealed in a joint report for The Athletic by James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein, the 56-year-old received some hugely positive feedback on the playmaker, most notably for his worth ethic and his leadership qualities.

It was also mentioned that analysts at the Bundesliga club took note of how Szoboszlai ‘had a great feeling for starting the press, with his run often acting as the trigger’, with former teammate Xaver Schlager saying that he’d never witnessed a number 10 working so hard ‘against the ball’.

These testimonies from people close to Klopp are sure to be music to Liverpool fans’ ears as they eagerly await the Hungarian’s debut for the Reds.

They also correspond with a recent proclamation from the 22-year-old’s former coach Gerhard Struber (speaking to The Redmen TV) that he would ‘train on days off’ and was ‘always on the field’.

Kopites are bound to love hearing tales of such dedication about Szoboszlai, with his work ethic undoubtedly a trait his manager will hugely appreciate and value in the famed gegenpress system.

The Hungary captain’s noted leadership qualities could also be massively useful at Anfield, particularly following a summer which has seen a figure as influential as James Milner depart the club, and current skipper Jordan Henderson turn 33.

Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendly against Karlsruher is now just two weeks away, so we mightn’t have to wait too much longer for a first look at the £60m man in the iconic red shirt, and hopefully he can live up to the glowing appraisals which were sent Klopp’s way recently.

