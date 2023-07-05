Liverpool receive ‘positive indications’ from transfer target after chat with Klopp – journalist

Liverpool have reportedly received ‘positive indications’ from one transfer target about his desire to play at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Romeo Lavia has been strongly linked with the Reds in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the club are set to ‘open talks’ with Southampton soon over a possible move.

According to Jacque Talbot for Football Transfers, the 19-year-old is seemingly keen to work with the German manager, with whom he has spoken, although the Saints’ lofty valuation of the player could force the Merseysiders to be patient in this particular pursuit.

The journalist tweeted: “Hear Liverpool have received positive indications from Romeo Lavia that he would like to play under Jurgen Klopp but the £50million fee that Southampton have stuck on their midfielder means that the Reds are prepared to play the long game.”

He added: “The player’s agency has huge ties to Arsenal and clubs in London, which prove a sticking point, but we understand that the 19-year-old’s desire is to join Liverpool after a conversation with Jurgen Klopp.”

READ MORE: Klopp ‘delighted’ with two Liverpool players this summer; expecting big things next season

READ MORE: Szoboszlai was signed instead of Khephren Thuram; Frenchman ‘no longer viewed as a target’ – report

While this update from Talbot very much seems a positive one, there have been reports from other outlets which appear to quell the chances of Lavia coming to Liverpool this summer.

A joint-report in The Athletic from James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein stated that the Reds feel Southampton’s £50m asking price is excessive and that, having signed two midfielders already in recent weeks, another won’t arrive unless one current squad member departs.

The latter scenario could yet materialise, amid reports of Saudi Arabian interest in Thiago Alcantara, who’s just entered the final year of his contract at Anfield (The Athletic).

Taking all of that into account, it certainly appears as if any potential move for Lavia will be dependent on players exiting the club before he’s seriously pursued.

It could indeed be a case of playing the waiting game as far as Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year-old is concerned, although his reported desire to work under Klopp offers some encouragement should the Reds feel the need to bring in the Belgium international further down the line.

A move for the Southampton midfielder may be put on the backburner, but let’s not completely dismiss it happening at some point just yet.

You can see Talbot’s tweets below, via @jac_talbot on Twitter:

The player’s agency has huge ties to Arsenal and clubs in London, which prove a sticking

point, but we understand that the 19-year-old’s desire is to join Liverpool after a conversation with Jurgen Klopp. Story in @Transfersdotcom https://t.co/PPs06I2LWj — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) July 5, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!