Liverpool ‘not pursuing’ £50m midfielder; prefer Bajcetic – Athletic

Liverpool fans had seen the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as the beginning of our midfield overhaul this summer but is seems that we may well be done in this department already.

As reported by James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein for The Athletic: ‘Since wrapping up the signing of Szoboszlai, there has been growing speculation had Liverpool turned their attention to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

‘He is admired but as things stand they are not pursuing the Belgian defensive midfielder. They do not believe they have a gap to fill currently and they also feel that an asking price of £50million is far too high for a teenager who has only made 17 more senior appearances in his career than Bajcetic’.

It would seem then, after reading the above update, that Stefan Bajcetic’s similarities in terms of on-field talents and games played are comparable enough to Romeo Lavia that no further signing is needed.

We do have plenty of cover across the midfield and so the possibility of signing another player in this position may have seemed unlikely, especially after our summer business so far.

It has also been confirmed that Khephren Thuram is no longer of interest and that a third midfield signing would likely only occur if another player leaves the club.

Therefore, we could possibly see the Southampton man kept on the back burner in case of any changes in our squad, with Thiago Alcantara looking the most likely to leave.

Now though, all attention may well turn to our defence and either a right-back or centre-back to bolster our current available options – before the new season begins.

