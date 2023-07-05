(Video) Liverpool ready to ‘pay a big fee’ for defender who ‘fits the bill in so many ways’ – report

Liverpool supporters have been enjoying watching the face of our midfield change shape in the past weeks but there may now be an effort to focus on our defence and a new target has been assessed.

Speaking with Redmen TV, David Lynch said: “I think [Liverpool would] absolutely love to if there is even a hint of a possibility that [Levi Colwill] could make this work, I think Liverpool would do it because I think they really like him, he’s homegrown, he fits the bill in so many ways…

“It’s one that if you get even the slightest bit of encouragement that they could do a deal with Chelsea, I think they would pay a big fee for him”.

It’s likely going to be a fee similar to what we will spend on a possible deal for Romeo Lavia and what was forked out for Dominik Szoboszlai, so the question will remain over whether the budget can stretch that far.

If we can reinforce the defence and get ahead of the need for new players, by semi replacing Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk before they even leave the club, then signing Levi Colwill could prove to be a master stroke in the long-term.

You can watch the Colwill update from Lynch via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter:

