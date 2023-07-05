‘I can guarantee’ – Romano delivers transfer update for Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool supporters have been very interested in the possibility of new signings arriving this summer but we’ve now been given an update on one player who may soon be leaving the club.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “Let’s see what happens in the next weeks but as of today, I can guarantee that Thiago Alcantara is only focused on Liverpool, despite reports. Nothing else.

“Saudi clubs have been around but Thiago plans to stay at the club, at least at the moment. I’m sure he wants to stay as priority, approaches from Saudi are not new; it happened in May.”

It’s a positive update as having our No.6 at the club for another season is far from bad news, with the quality that he can bring our midfield being unquestionable.

James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein have reported that the only way a third midfield signing will arrive at Anfield this summer, is if we sell another player at the club.

Although this report above suggests that Thiago Alcantara will not be going anywhere this summer, he is still seemingly the most likely to leave the club.

If it boils down to Romeo Lavia from Southampton or the two-time Champions League winner, we should all be more than happy to see the 32-year-old remain at on Merseyside.

Given the selfless action of curtailing his own season in order to get back to full fitness for the new campaign, it’s clear that the Spanish international has his sights set on helping the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be more aware than anyone else that we’re in more than good hands with the former Bayern Munich man.

