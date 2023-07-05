Szoboszlai was signed instead of Khephren Thuram; Frenchman ‘no longer viewed as a target’ – report

Liverpool supporters had seen the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as the starter for three midfield arrivals, with the hope that either Romeo Lavia or Khephren Thuram could soon be joining the club.

However, after first confirming that we no longer seem to be prioritising a third midfielder at all, there’s now an update on our possible pursuit of the Frenchman.

As reported by James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein for The Athletic: ‘Nice’s Khephren Thuram is no longer viewed as a target with Liverpool having ultimately decided that Szoboszlai was the better option given his greater versatility, experience and skill set’.

This provides an interesting insight into our possible interest in the Nice player who seemed at some points this summer to be the most likely next man through the entrance door.

For this update to suggest that it came down to our new No.8 or the French international, should mean that we no longer see him as a target.

It may also mean that no further midfielders are signed in this window either which could be a surprise to some of our supporters.

Let’s hope that the right call has been made though and that the Hungarian can prove to be a huge hit at Anfield and a real star for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

