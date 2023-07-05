(Video) Szoboszlai reveals the role of ex-Liverpool man in convincing him about Anfield move

Liverpool supporters are all excited to see that Dominik Szoboszlai is now a Red but he’s revealed an interesting insight into how a former player for our club, helped convince him that Anfield was the place to be.

Speaking with the club’s YouTube channel, the Hungarian said: “I’m close with [Peter] Gulacsi, he just explained everything almost [about] here, he said it’s really good. I just believed in him!”.

It’s great to see that a goalkeeper who didn’t register a first-team appearance for the club, can still be so complementary about the time he spent with the Reds.

Thankfully he did enjoy his time on Merseyside too, as it seems to have had an impact on our new No.8’s thoughts about making the move to L4.

You can watch Szoboszlai comments on Gulacsi via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

