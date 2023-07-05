Winger Klopp hailed an ‘exceptional talent’ returns to training after 17 months out – report

Liverpool supporters are very excited to see Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arrive at the club this summer but when a player returns from an injury that has lasted 17 months, Jurgen Klopp would be forgiven for feeling that he had another new signing.

As reported by Caoimhe O’Neill for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool forward Kaide Gordon is set to return to full training later this month after a year and a half on the sidelines.

‘The 18-year-old returned to running on grass in May and The Athletic understands he will step up his comeback with the Under-21s in two weeks’ time’.

It’s clear that our manager is a big fan of the former Derby County player, as he stated in January 2022: “Kaide was – and is always – in our mind because he’s just an exceptional talent” (via liverpoolfc.com).

With four first-team appearances under his belt, the 18-year-old will be looking to force his way back into being handed minutes on the pitch – as soon as he can.

However, what awaits Kaide Gordon is a slow return to regular action for the younger age groups before possibly competing for a place in squads used in the cup competitions.

It seems that a ‘pelvic growth issue’ has played havoc with the youngsters progression of late and it’s been 17 months since his last competitive performance for the Reds.

There may well be a long-term plan for an eventual loan spell elsewhere but now is all about allowing a complete recovery under the watchful eyes of our medical staff.

