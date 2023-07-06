Attacker Klopp labelled ‘smart player’ set to leave Liverpool this summer – report

Liverpool fans have understandably been more interested in those coming to the club, rather than departing this summer but it seems another player may be about to leave Anfield for a period of time.

Speaking with CaughtOffside about possible players who could be loaned from the club, Neil Jones said: ‘Ben Doak is another one, I think there are a lot of young players like that that clubs will be interested in’.

Given the qualification for the Europa League next season, Ben Doak looked like a player that could be rotated into the side if Mo Salah was rested for any reason in the competition.

For that reason then, this update may come as somewhat peculiar, with a seemingly good chance of first-team game time possibly on offer for the Reds.

However, the option to test himself on a more regular basis with senior players could be the best long-term option at this stage.

Even though the attacker is just 17-year-old, he looks to be progressing in a way that would suggest it won’t be too long until he will be knocking on the manager’s office for game time.

If comments from Jurgen Klopp can suggesting anything, it’s that he agrees as he said in the past: “He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs”.

It seems that his future lies on Merseyside and we should all be excited about what that will entail but next season may see the exciting Scot given the chance to show another club just how good he is already.

