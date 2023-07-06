‘It would be exciting’ – Rafa Benitez makes Gabri Veiga admission amid Liverpool links

Rafa Benitez has insisted he will attempt to retain the services of Gabri Veiga at Celta Vigo this summer despite strong interest from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are joined by Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle in being linked with a with a move for the Spaniard and reports recently have suggested that the Reds have held talks with the 21-year-old’s agent as they seek to win the race for his signature.

There is believed to be a £34.4m release clause inserted into Veiga’s contract and new Celta Vigo boss Benitez is aware that there is strong interest surrounding the ‘great player’.

“We are talking about an important player, who comes from the academy, and I would be delighted to have him continue with us,” said the 63-year-old (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“It would be exciting for everyone, and I will try to improve him as much as possible if he continues with us. I like him a lot, he’s a great player and I’m counting on him.”

Liverpool have already strengthened their options in midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but Klopp is still believed to be interested in adding one more new face to his engine room.

Veiga impressed in La Liga last term scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances and it’s therefore no surprise that some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are weighing up a move.

It must be pointed out that links between ourselves and the Spain U21 international have cooled following the signing of our new No. 8 with Romeo Lavia now the main name being linked with a move to L4.

Benitez is understandably eager to retain the services of the dynamic midfielder but if the player’s release clause is activated then the former Liverpool boss will have no option other than to bid farewell to the exciting talent.

