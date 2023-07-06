‘Massive mistake’ – Enrique unhappy with Liverpool’s summer transfer business

Liverpool fans are likely excited to see that we have managed to secure the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but one former Red has voiced his concern over one key decision that has been made by the club.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jose Enrique wrote about Bobby Firmino’s unveiling as an Al-Ahli player and said: ‘I actually believe this is a massive mistake from Liverpool letting him go because if he is still fit he is better than Gakpo, Darwin so…

‘But all the best, a big legend for the Reds!’.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard poaches Liverpool staff for Saudi Arabian journey

It was no secret that our supporters were very emotional to see our much-loved No.9 leave the club this summer and the send-off he recieved from the players and fans showed just how much he meant to everyone.

His two goals in his final two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side shows that the Brazilian certainly still had the ability to be a key part of our team.

However, both he and the club chose not to extend this relationship by renewing the contract that he had with the club.

We now see the 31-year-old in Saudi Arabia and seemingly taking a step down in quality, although admittedly likely a sizable step up in wages, but perhaps we should have tried to keep him on Merseyside.

It seems clear that the Spanish former full-back for the Reds thinks that we should have kept hold of our striker, let’s hope that we’re not wishing we had in the midst of the new campaign.

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️