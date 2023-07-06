Alexander-Arnold ‘can do everything Declan Rice does’ as Klopp is told what he should do with Liverpool star next season

Dean Saunders has explained that he believes Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘is the best English midfield player in England’ at the moment and believes the Scouser ‘can do everything’ that Declan Rice does.

The Reds star has redefined the full back role in recent years with his world-class passing and crossing ability but towards the back end of Liverpool’s campaign and for England recently the 24-year-old has impressed while operating in a midfield role.

Although his roles for club and country differ slightly our No. 66’s performances of late have sparked debate about what his best position actually is.

“I think Trent is the best English midfield player in England,” Saunders told talkSPORT.

“I think he is better than all of them. If you play him in the middle of midfield he can do everything that Declan Rice does, but he can also hit passes that Thiago hits.

“I’d buy a right back and play Trent in midfield. I think Jurgen Klopp will eventually play Trent in the middle of midfield.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red urges Liverpool to complete ‘really sensible deal’ this summer

It’s hard to disagree with Saunders’ comments.

Alexander-Arnold appears to be able to do it all and having performed as a midfielder during his days progressing through the club’s Academy it now appears that he’s ready to do so at senior level.

Rice is on the verge of signing for Arsenal from West Ham in a deal worth £105m (Sky Sports) so it just goes to show the value of a quality English midfielder in the current market.

Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer and with us already completing deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai we believe Trent could almost act as our third new midfielder – but only if we sign a quality right back.

Full backs are often cheaper players to purchase compared to midfielders so our German tactician may very well be considering whether to move the ‘Scouser in our Team’ into a permanent midfield role.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss, however, may decide to stick with his decision to deploy Alexander-Arnold in his inverted role which sees him enter midfield only when we have possession of the ball.

It remains to be seen what the plan for the Academy graduate is but we can’t wait to see him continuing to impress next term as we aim to compete on all four fronts.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!