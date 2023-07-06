Ex-Red urges Liverpool to complete ‘really sensible deal’ this summer

Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to complete ‘a really sensible deal’ this summer by adding to their attacking options.

The ex-Red believes Jurgen Klopp should be interested in luring Juventus star Federico Chiesa to Anfield amid reports that the Merseysiders are preparing a bid for the Italy international.

Our German tactician has already strengthened our options in the middle of the park with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and Johnson now believes a move for the dynamic 25-year-old would ‘improve Liverpool’s squad’ further.

Speaking to Betfred (via Liverpool World), the former right-back said: “He’s a good player that plays for a huge club and has had success at international level. He’s not just been a member of the squad, but he’s performed when he’s had to and I believe it could be a really sensible deal for Liverpool if they can get him, if they don’t have to break the bank for him.

READ MORE: Liverpool told they’ve made a ‘massive mistake’ this summer as ex-Red’s new club is confirmed

“I think he’s a player that would improve Liverpool’s squad and if they can sign him for a reasonable fee, then that’s a transfer I’d really like to see happen.”

We’re already pretty well stocked in the attacking department but following the departure of Bobby Firmino Klopp may be tempted to bring in another attacker.

The Euros winner registered four goals and six assists for the Old Lady last term (across all competitions) but spend a lot of time on the treatment table with cruciate and knee injuries.

Reports in Italy (via The Boot Room) have suggested that Chiesa could be available for as little as £36.5m this summer which would be somewhat of a bargain for a player with the big game experience and quality of the Juventus No. 7.

With him often operating as a left winger, though, we can’t see Klopp and Co. being too interested in a move when you consider that our current forward options such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can all operate in that position.

Newcastle are also believed to be showing strong interest in the winger (talkSPORT) as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad ahead of their participation in next season’s Champions League so this could be one to keep an eye on.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!