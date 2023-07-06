(Video) Ferdinand calls out Carragher for lack of Gerrard abuse

Liverpool supporters are not too fond of Rio Ferdinand and when a video circles of him calling out Jamie Carragher and referencing Steven Gerrard, it’s probably not hard to guess which side we may take.

Taking to his YouTube channel’s Twitter account, the former Manchester United man asked why the Bootle-born pundit had been so quiet when it came to comments on our former captain becoming manager of Al-Ettifaq.

This stems from our former defender being critical of the source of finances from the Saudi Pro League and the players’ whose heads were being turned by the riches of the middle east.

It seems like the BT Sport pundit thinks there’s been some double standards on show from the Scouser.

You can watch Ferdinand’s comments to Carragher via @FIVEUK on Twitter:

🗣️ RIO FERDINAND CALLS OUT JAMIE CARRAGHER pic.twitter.com/mbGpLTm1Mc — FIVE (@FIVEUK) July 6, 2023

