(Video) Crazy scenes as Firmino meets Al-Ahli fans in Saudi Arabia

Bobby Firmino’s time as a Liverpool player is over but it seems that he’s set to begin a life of similar stardom in Saudi Arabia and recent scenes show just how popular he already is with the locals.

A video posted to Twitter with the caption (translated): ‘The player, Firmino, stopped his car, asking him to take a picture with the audience, who were there to welcome him’, showed the Brazilian being mobbed.

The Al-Ahli supporters seem delighted to see our former No.9 arrive at their club and if there’s anything we can pass onto them, it’s that they’re only going to start loving him more and more with each game.

Although it’s sad to know that the 31-year-old is no longer a Red, it’s reassuring to see that he’s being treated with the love and respect he deserves by his new supporters.

You can watch the scenes with Firmino via @Rabanalsafena on Twitter:

اوقف اللاعب فرمينهو سيارته الخاصه بطلب منه للتصوير مع الجمهور المتواجد للترحيب به ..#الأهلي pic.twitter.com/iERH2VKixe — وليد سعيد (@Rabanalsafena) July 6, 2023

