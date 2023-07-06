(Photos) Liverpool fans will love snaps of frighteningly ripped Jordan Henderson ahead of pre-season

Jordan Henderson has clearly put his free time to good use ahead of the start of pre-season if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The Liverpool skipper showcased a series of snaps illustrating the hard graft he’s putting in to get himself ready for another demanding campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

The Englishman will have some serious competition for minutes following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, which will surely do him and his squadmates the world of good when it comes to keeping standards high in the first-XI.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Jordan Henderson’s Instagram account: