Steven Gerrard poaches Liverpool staff for Saudi Arabian journey

Steven Gerrard has begun the next step of his managerial career as he took over at Al-Ettifaq and it seems that he won’t be the only familiar face at the club next season.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool academy analyst Ray Shearwood has left the club to join Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff at Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq’.

Having previously worked with a host of former Liverpool staff at both Rangers and Aston Villa, it’s perhaps then little surprise to see the Scouser poach another ex-Red.

The opportunity to join the club legend and in a first-team operation has clearly been too tempting to resist for Ray Shearwood and few can blame him for making this career change.

Given the wealth within the Saudi Pro League at the moment too, the now former academy analyst will likely also be handed a considerable wage in the middle east as well.

We all would only ever wish the very best to the man who lead our club on the pitch for so many years but some will also question whether this career move will spell the end for his ambitions of taking the top job at Anfield.

For now though, we’ll watch on from afar as the 43-year-old readies himself to pit his wits against the likes of Bobby Firmino, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

