Journo reveals Liverpool ‘really like’ 20 y/o defender and may be willing to ‘pay a big fee for him’ this summer

David Lynch has revealed that Liverpool ‘really like’ Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and that Jurgen Klopp and Co. may be willing to ‘pay a big fee’ to bring him to Anfield this summer.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Brighton and impressed for the Seagulls as they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and secured European football for the first time in their history.

Despite reports suggesting that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has the youngster firmly in his plans for the upcoming campaign Liverpool are refusing to end their pursuit and have made multiple enquiries about his availability.

“I think they really like him,” Lynch told Redmen TV. “He’s homegrown, he fits the bill in so many ways and he would be the ideal signing in that position. It’s a difficult one though. Brighton have already given up and are going for Calvin Bassey instead because they didn’t get the impression they could get a deal over the line. But Liverpool have got a lot more money than Brighton and have the ability to do a deal at a higher amount than what Brighton are were able to do.

“Maybe it will get to a point where he won’t sign a contract and there aren’t enough guarantees over playing time then that’s when Liverpool will make a move. I know there has been contact on the agent’s side and they are keeping tabs on the player. It’s one that if they got even the slightest hint they could do a deal with Chelsea then they would pay a big fee for him.

“There’s some morale issues at Chelsea in the aftermath of Mason Mount leaving, a feeling around how are academy players treated. [Mason Mount] Was a homegrown player that Chelsea should have done absolutely everything to keep hold of and instead went down the route of signing expensive alternatives, which just seems crazy to me. It’s a club in a bit of chaos at the minute and it shows that the path is not there, they don’t want to use their academy players and they don’t see them as the crown jewels in this whole project.

“If Colwill is looking at any of that and feels he will be better served going elsewhere then Liverpool will look like a very, very attractive option I’m sure”

Klopp’s priority this summer was to strengthen his midfield options and having completed the signings of both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already the German tactician may now turn his attention to reinforcing his backline.

Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s preferred central defensive options but with Joe Gomez struggling for consistency last term and Joel Matip now in the final year of his current deal a new signing would certainly make sense.

Chelsea will not want to sell one of their more exciting young talents to a huge rival but if they receive the right offer and the player is willing to leave then a deal may very well be completed – take Mason Mount’s recent move to Manchester United for example.

Colwill has admitted recently that Steven Gerrard was his idol when he was growing up so he could be attracted by the prospect of plying his trade at Anfield.

In all honesty it’s not a deal that we can see being completed this summer but stranger things have happened in football!

